West Seneca couple admit to using false vaccine cards to get into Bills game

  Updated
A West Seneca couple admitted using falsified Covid-19 vaccination cards to attend a Buffalo Bills game.

Michael P. Naab, 34, and Amber L. Naab, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday evening to disorderly conduct by knowingly attending the Jan. 15 game in violation of the vaccination policy at Highmark Stadium, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Orchard Park Town Justice Jorge S. DeRosas sentenced the two to conditional discharges, and they were ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $125 fine plus a $125 surcharge.

As part of the plea, the Naabs are prohibited from attending any Buffalo Bills games at the current stadium and purchasing season tickets in their own name thereafter.

