West Seneca case steps into world of 'ghost guns'

Proposed state legislation in Albany would make it illegal for anyone besides a licensed gun dealer to possess a ghost gun. It would also require purchasers to be subject to background checks.

The gun accessory Andrews got in the mail was a solvent trap, which can be converted into what is known as a silencer or suppressor.

Traps and silencers 'remarkably similar'

Andrews, 52, said he bought the solvent trap in early November 2019 after seeing an ad online.

"I'm like, 'Oh, cool.' It was 29 bucks for it," he said. "So I said, 'Well, that would be interesting and be something I could use for my gun cleaning.' "

Solvent traps are cylindrical firearms accessories with an opening on one end that are used to collect fluid during the process of cleaning a gun. They are legal to possess.

But with some work, the items can be turned into silencers, used to muffle the sound of a gunshot.

Silencers are illegal to possess in New York State. In states where possessing a silencer is legal, federal law requires an application and approval by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives before a person can legally convert a solvent trap into one.