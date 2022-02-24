 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Seneca business, apartments destroyed in fire
West Seneca business, apartments destroyed in fire

A West Seneca building that housed a catering business and apartments was heavily damaged in a fire that led to its demolition Wednesday, according to West Seneca police.

Fire inside the structure at 1436 Ridge Road, between Abbott Road and the Thruway, was reported about 5 p.m.

The building was the location of Buffalo's Best Catering by Kim.

All tenants of the building were safely accounted for, the town police department posted on its social media accounts.

As of about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, a demolition crew was taking down the rest of the structure, police said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

