West Amherst man charged with possessing 35,000 untaxed cigarettes

A West Amherst man was charged last week with possessing about 35,000 untaxed cigarettes, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies reported they pulled over Mohammad I. Nasir, 48, just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Alleghany Road just north of the Pembroke Thruway exit, the agency said Monday in a news release.

Nasir, of Grandview Drive, was charged with possession of untaxed cigarettes and ticketed for failure to signal while changing lanes.

He was arraigned in Pembroke Town Court and given an unspecified date to return to court, the Sheriff's Office said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.