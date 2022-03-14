'We're retreating. He's still coming forward': Buffalo police shoot man on Hertel Avenue

Buffalo police officers shot a man Monday morning on Hertel Avenue, a couple of blocks west of Main Street, according to a department spokesman.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. on what police described as the 1900 block of Hertel.

"Police say when officers arrived on scene, a male was armed with a knife," spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an email. "At some point, responding officers did discharge their weapons, striking the individual."

The man, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. He was listed in serious but stable condition, DeGeorge said.

Here are pieces of the encounter, as reflected in police radio communications archived by broadcastify.com. (The recording does not capture every transmission.):

• About 4:36 a.m., police were dispatched to the upper unit of 1945 Hertel. A person reported "someone's trying to kill him," the dispatcher tells officers. But the man "won't answer any of 911's questions."

• About 12 minutes later, an officer on scene tells the dispatcher, "The gentleman who said he called is coming down the stairs at officers with a knife, refusing to put the knife down."