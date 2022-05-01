Welland police charge man with murder after late-night disturbance

WELLAND, Ont. – A 33-year-old man was charged with murder after Welland police late Saturday found one man dead and another person injured inside a home near Division and Alexander streets.

Joel Dreaver was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of assault on police, according to Niagara Regional Police Service.

Police responded around 11:40 p.m. to a report of a "disturbance" at the home in the city’s 3 District and found three people, two of whom had significant injuries. One male was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dreaver was found at the scene and arrested.

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing Sunday at the John Sopinka Courthouse in the City of Hamilton.

A heavy police presence remains in the area, although police said at this time they have no reason to believe there’s an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Ext. 1009470.

