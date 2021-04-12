Weinstein fights extradition to California to pursue medical procedures in WNY first

The error cited by Weinstein's lawyer may be rendered moot by the time the hearing happens, since prosecutors in California could forward new documents to Western New York by then, Flynn said.

During a virtual court appearance Monday afternoon, Effman told Case that Weinstein is scheduled to undergo two medical procedures. Effman said that he and other attorneys tried reaching an agreement for Weinstein to enter into the custody of California prosecutors possibly in mid-June, after the scheduled procedures, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office would not agree.

Weinstein is "almost technically blind at this point," Effman said.

Case conducted the hearing from a courtroom in downtown Buffalo, while Weinstein and his attorneys appeared via videoconferencing.

Weinstein, 69, is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of a criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013.

The jury acquitted him of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault.