Weinstein fights extradition to California to pursue medical procedures in WNY first

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is nearly blind and has lost four teeth, according to a defense lawyer who told an Erie County judge Monday that his client needs "surgery and shots."
Prosecutors in California seek to have Weinstein brought from New York State to face sexual assault charges.
But Norman Effman, the attorney for Weinstein, requested a hearing, hoping to delay his extradition to California until after medical procedures. Effman cited what he believes to be an error in the paperwork Los Angeles County prosecutors sent to court in Buffalo.
Weinstein, who has been incarcerated at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden since March of last year, is in the facility's "regional medical unit" due to multiple medical issues, including cardiac, back, eye and dental problems, as well as diabetes, Effman told Erie County Judge Kenneth Case.
"We're not trying to avoid what is happening in California," Effman told the judge.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn described the move by Weinstein's attorneys as a "stalling technique."
A person's medical problems are not recognized as legal grounds to contest an extradition request, Flynn said.
The extradition hearing will be held April 30 in Erie County Court.
The error cited by Weinstein's lawyer may be rendered moot by the time the hearing happens, since prosecutors in California could forward new documents to Western New York by then, Flynn said.
During a virtual court appearance Monday afternoon, Effman told Case that Weinstein is scheduled to undergo two medical procedures. Effman said that he and other attorneys tried reaching an agreement for Weinstein to enter into the custody of California prosecutors possibly in mid-June, after the scheduled procedures, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office would not agree.
Weinstein is "almost technically blind at this point," Effman said.
Case conducted the hearing from a courtroom in downtown Buffalo, while Weinstein and his attorneys appeared via videoconferencing.
Weinstein, 69, is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of a criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013.
The jury acquitted him of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault.
Weinstein has the ability to ask Gov. Andrew Cuomo to intervene to halt the extradition. The governor would have up to 30 days to act on such a request.
Last week, Weinstein appealed his conviction, arguing he deserves a new trial because of what he called improper rulings made by the trial judge and the bias of a juror, according to the Associated Press and the Los Angeles Times.
Monday's hearing, the first step in the extradition process, had previously been adjourned twice. It was originally scheduled for August, and then December.
In October, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced it had charged Weinstein with additional counts, bringing the total to 11 sexual assault charges involving five women.
Weinstein has since been charged in a sealed indictment, Effman said.