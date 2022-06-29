 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday afternoon shooting sends Buffalo man to ECMC

A 20-year-old Buffalo man is in Erie County Medical Center in stable condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, police responded to a call just after 2:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Genesee and Herman streets.

Detectives said the man was struck by gunfire while sitting inside a vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

