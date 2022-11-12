Weapons, ammunition seized from Lincoln Parkway home during 'red flag' raid

Following a tip about a man making "concerning comments," Buffalo police obtained an extreme risk protection order under the state's "red flag" law and conducted a raid at a residence on Lincoln Parkway near PS 64 Frederick Law Olmsted Elementary School on Saturday.

The Buffalo SWAT team entered the home on Lincoln Parkway, near Amherst Street, and found "a loaded Pioneer Arms Corp. AK-47 style rifle with several loaded high capacity magazines and a loaded Sig Sauer handgun with several magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition ... " police said in an emailed statement.

Hochul calls back Legislature to address gun laws in aftermath of Supreme Court decision Hochul late Friday said she was convening an extraordinary session of the Legislature at noon Thursday in Albany in an attempt to pass new gun safety legislation in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision.

Sean Brown, 54, of Buffalo, was arrested and charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree. Police said Brown has 13 previous convictions on his criminal record, including four felonies.

Police did not provide additional details about the "concerning comments" Brown is accused of making.

The residence is close to PS 64 Frederick Law Olmsted Elementary School, but police said they do not believe Brown posed a danger to the school.

The arrest and seizure took place without incident, police said.

Detectives with the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit investigated the report from the community member about the concerning comments. After identifying the suspect, they filed for the protection order under New York State's red flag law, which allows law enforcement to seize weapons from people determined to be a risk to themselves or others. A judge signed the order, and a search provision was granted to the police to conduct the seizure.

"The information that was provided to us was of serious concern to us, which is why we acted on it immediately," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Saturday.

Police encouraged anyone to report suspicious comments or activity by calling or texting the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

"We applaud community members for stepping up and saying something," Gramaglia said.

Mayor Byron W. Brown commended the investigation.

"This was excellent police work by the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit and other units," he said.

These "red flag" investigations will be handed by the department's new Threat Management Unit, which begins Monday. The team members will undergo two weeks of intensive training on investigating racially motivated threats, threats to mass gatherings and to follow up on red flag violations.

"It's a prime example of the what the new unit will be doing," Brown said. "This will be another layer of investigation and protection for the community."