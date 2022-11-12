 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Weapons, ammunition seized from Lincoln Parkway home during 'red flag' raid

  • Updated
  • 0
Weapons seized from Lincoln Parkway home after 'red flag'

An AK-47 style rifle with several loaded high capacity magazines and a loaded Sig Sauer handgun with several magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, shown here in this Buffalo Police Department photo, were seized Saturday morning from a Lincoln Parkway home.

 Courtesy of the Buffalo Police Department
Support this work for $1 a month

Following a tip about a man making "concerning comments," Buffalo police obtained an extreme risk protection order under the state's "red flag" law and conducted a raid at a residence on Lincoln Parkway near PS 64 Frederick Law Olmsted Elementary School on Saturday.

The Buffalo SWAT team entered the home on Lincoln Parkway, near Amherst Street, and found "a loaded Pioneer Arms Corp. AK-47 style rifle with several loaded high capacity magazines and a loaded Sig Sauer handgun with several magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition ... " police said in an emailed statement.

Sean Brown, 54, of Buffalo, was arrested and charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree. Police said Brown has 13 previous convictions on his criminal record, including four felonies.

Police did not provide additional details about the "concerning comments" Brown is accused of making.

People are also reading…

The residence is close to PS 64 Frederick Law Olmsted Elementary School, but police said they do not believe Brown posed a danger to the school.

The arrest and seizure took place without incident, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Detectives with the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit investigated the report from the community member about the concerning comments. After identifying the suspect, they filed for the protection order under New York State's red flag law, which allows law enforcement to seize weapons from people determined to be a risk to themselves or others. A judge signed the order, and a search provision was granted to the police to conduct the seizure.

"The information that was provided to us was of serious concern to us, which is why we acted on it immediately," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Saturday.

Police encouraged anyone to report suspicious comments or activity by calling or texting the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

"We applaud community members for stepping up and saying something," Gramaglia said.

Mayor Byron W. Brown commended the investigation.

"This was excellent police work by the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit and other units," he said.

These "red flag" investigations will be handed by the department's new Threat Management Unit, which begins Monday. The team members will undergo two weeks of intensive training on investigating racially motivated threats, threats to mass gatherings and to follow up on red flag violations.

"It's a prime example of the what the new unit will be doing," Brown said. "This will be another layer of investigation and protection for the community." 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'This whole situation has been a nightmare': Victims of stolen Kias share their tales

'This whole situation has been a nightmare': Victims of stolen Kias share their tales

The Oct. 24 crash on the Kensington Expressway involving a stolen Kia Sportage in which four teens were killed was shocking because of the number of deaths, but the events that led to it are familiar. Law enforcement officials say it was just a matter of time before the dangerous trend of stealing Kias and Hyundais resulted in tragedy in Buffalo.

Family of stolen Kia crash victim to file lawsuit against automaker

Family of stolen Kia crash victim to file lawsuit against automaker

The lawsuit, when filed in federal court in Buffalo, will accuse the automaker of failing to recall vehicles that are being targeted for theft as part of a social media challenge and failing to alert the owners of Kias built without engine immobilizers about the widespread thefts.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News