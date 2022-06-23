Weapons, ammo, cocaine, cash seized in Niagara Falls raid

Niagara Falls police seized two loaded handguns with a significant amount of ammunition, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash during a raid Wednesday at 1731 Niagara St., the police department said in a news release.
The search warrant was executed following a months long investigation by the Narcotics Intelligence Division, according to the department.
More than 14 ounces of cocaine, 19 grams of crack cocaine and $92,650 cash were seized by police, along with the weapons and ammunition.
Police arrested Henry Oliver, 63, of the Falls, who police said is a convicted felon. Oliver was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Additional narcotics charges were expected to be filed pending laboratory testing results, police said.
The Niagara County Drug Task Force and the Niagara County Sheriff’s K9 Unit assisted in the execution of the search warrant.