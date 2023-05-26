The alarming call came in to the Erie County Sheriff's Office at 5 a.m. Thursday – a 13-year-old girl had gone missing from her house.

Investigators quickly learned that someone going by the name "Dale" who said he was from Pennsylvania who had been in contact with the girl through Xbox video games and may have lured her away.

Just under 24 hours later and after a frantic manhunt that spanned New York and Pennsylvania and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, police descended on a residence in Glen Rock, Pa., close to the Maryland border, where they arrested 24-year-old Dale Kumler and found the 13-year-old girl safe.

Now, Kumler is facing multiple charges in both Pennsylvania and New York, including statutory sexual assault and kidnapping. He may also be charged federally. He was arraigned in a Pennsylvania courtroom Friday and was denied bail.

The girl was back home safe with her family Friday.

Investigators said they were breathing a sigh of relief Friday afternoon because they had feared the worst.

"We were fortunate to find her," said Michael J. Keane, who serves as the first deputy district attorney for the Erie County District Attorney's Office, at a news conference.

Erie County Undersheriff William Cooley told reporters how the investigation unfolded.

They learned that the girl had last been seen about 11 p.m. Wednesday at her home. She had left her phone at her home before disappearing.

Investigators began scouring her social media contacts and discovered that she had been in contact with the suspect through Xbox, which allows people to play games and communicate via voice and text as well. They also interviewed the girl's family members and other people known to her and canvassed the area for surveillance video.

Sheriff's investigators reached out to other agencies including New York and Pennsylvania state police, the Grand Island Police Department, Cranberry Township police, Greece, N.Y., police, U.S. Border Patrol, Erie County Central Police Services, the Erie County District Attorney's Office, New York State Parks Police and New York State Thruway Authority.

The investigation eventually led law enforcement to Kumler's home.

FBI agents and Pennsylvania troopers located Kumler and interviewed him.

Cooley said the suspect admitted to picking up the victim but claimed he had dropped her off in Harrisburg, Pa. "They did not buy this narrative," Cooley said.

They obtained a search warrant and eventually found the girl at the house.

Kumler was charged by Pennsylvania authorities with statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16; indecent assault of a person less than 16; corruption of minors; and unlawful contact with a minor, according to Pennsylvania court records.

New York authorities have charged him with second-degree kidnapping. Kumler is expected to remain in Pennsylvania until at least June 9 to appear on the charges there, Keane said.

Matthew Miraglia, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Buffalo office, said that the case shows the dangers of communicating with strangers online.

"Things like this happen online, whether it's grooming of children or elder scams," he said. "You don't know who the other person in. You have to take everything with a grain of salt. If it seems too good to be true. it probably is."

News Staff Reporter Ben Tsujimoto contributed to this report.