'We never thought he would become an angel so soon': Family mourns Sloan boy hit by SUV

Mikey Conklin loved to play at the little park in Sloan known as Griffith Park.
The 10-year-old boy spent every day in the summer riding his bike or scooter there and playing on the swings or in the splash pad. He enjoyed visiting his big sister, McKenzie, who worked at the Sloan Recreation Center in the park and would always say hi to the firefighters he idolized at Sloan Active Hose Company at the edge of the park on Gates Street.
But more than anything, he liked to make new friends at the park.
"His motto is 'A stranger is just a new friend,' " his mother, Angie Conklin, said.
On Wednesday, he was standing with his bike at Griffith Park, after a commotion had broken out among some other kids and parents, when, according to police and prosecutors, he was run over twice by an SUV. The driver stopped, then left the scene, but was pulled over a block away.
Mikey was raced to the hospital but there was nothing doctors could do.
Three days later, friends, family and neighbors gathered at Griffith Park to celebrate his life.
The rec center staff had already planned a craft day – tie-dye T-shirt making – for Saturday and they were considering canceling it because of the tragedy. But his family insisted that Mikey, who loved craft days, would have wanted it to go on. So, instead, a daylong tribute to Mikey took place, with plans to end at dusk with a candlelight vigil.
Mikey was getting ready to start fifth grade at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.
He had been going to school fully remotely since March 2020 and was finally going to be able to attend class in person. He had a new backpack and most of his school supplies already for the first day of school.
"He was looking so forward to it," his mother said.
Mikey has four siblings and was the middle child. But he loved being a big brother to every kid he met.
"He was a ray of sunshine," his mother said. "He would help anybody and everybody."
His family told The Buffalo News that Mikey was trying to help his friend when he was struck by the vehicle.
According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Kevin J. Mendola, 37, of South Buffalo, his girlfriend and her 10-year-old son were at Griffith Park.
That boy told his mother and Mendola he was shot in the face with a BB gun by two girls. Mendola and his girlfriend's son got in his SUV to look for the girls, and found them in the vicinity, Flynn said Friday.
Mendola confronted the girls and a crowd began to gather, Flynn said. The crowd included a parent of one of the girls. Both the girls and the parent were apologetic and the situation diffused, according to Flynn.
Mendola then got into his SUV in an attempt to leave and, when he backed up, ran over Mikey, who was standing next to his bike, Flynn said.
Flynn said he believes Mendola knew he hit something, but not necessarily that it was a person. Mendola then pulled the SUV forward, running over Mikey again, Flynn said.
Mendola got out of his truck and went to help the boy. "After he tried to assist the child, he then allegedly got back into his truck and drove away," Flynn said.
Cheektowaga police located Mendola on Boll Street, a block east of Griffith Street.
Mendola was arraigned Friday in Cheektowaga Town Court on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and criminally negligent homicide. He pleaded not guilty, and Town Justice James Speyer ordered him held on $50,000 bail, according to the District Attorney's Office. Mendola remained at the Erie County Holding Center Saturday on $50,000 bail.
Mikey's mother said that her son was friends with that 10-year-old boy and had run home to get Band-Aids for his injuries.
"That's why Mikey was by the truck," Angie Conklin said.
She said she was at home when a neighbor banged on her window.
"Mikey's hurt! Mikey's hurt" she yelled, and Angie Conklin ran out of the house.
She got to the park as EMTs were loading her son into an ambulance. She got in with them as they worked to try to keep him alive.
"He was not stable. He would not keep breathing," she said.
The boy was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and rushed into surgery.
"Not much later, they came out and told us," Angie Conklin said.
Mikey was gone.
His parents are struggling to stay positive as they prepare to bury their child.
"I'm trying so hard not to have hate in my heart," his mother said. "I want him celebrated."
As they headed to Griffith Park Saturday for the remembrances for Mikey, the parents praised everyone who tried to help their son, from the EMTs and firefighters at the scene and the police who escorted the ambulance and cleared the way to get him to the hospital as quickly as possible, to the doctors and nurses who tended to Mikey and the hospital social worker who stayed with Angie Conklin throughout the ordeal.
They also shared some happy memories.
His father, Richard, recalled how one day, soon after their family moved to Sloan from Minnesota in 2015, he was in the kitchen baking cookies. He took the first batch out and was working on the second when he turned around and saw they were gone. The same thing happened with the second batch. He thought maybe his wife or one of the kids had put them in the cookie jar.
Then he looked outside. "Mikey was taking them to the neighbors up and down the street. He was saying, 'I'm Mikey. I moved here. Want to share my cookies with me?' "
His mother said she just learned of another kind act by her son.
A stranger posted to Facebook that on Monday, he and his 2-year-old daughter had gone to Griffith Park to get some food for her through the free summer lunch program. The girl was fussing and Mikey sat down with the girl and they ate lunch together.
"This is the type of kid he is. He's a big brother to anybody," his mother said.
"We never thought he would become an angel so soon," his father said.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 127 William-Kidder Road, Lancaster.
A family friend has started a Gofundme campaign to cover the costs of the funeral and to help the family.