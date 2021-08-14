'We never thought he would become an angel so soon': Family mourns Sloan boy hit by SUV

She got to the park as EMTs were loading her son into an ambulance. She got in with them as they worked to try to keep him alive.

"He was not stable. He would not keep breathing," she said.

The boy was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and rushed into surgery.

"Not much later, they came out and told us," Angie Conklin said.

Mikey was gone.

His parents are struggling to stay positive as they prepare to bury their child.

"I'm trying so hard not to have hate in my heart," his mother said. "I want him celebrated."

As they headed to Griffith Park Saturday for the remembrances for Mikey, the parents praised everyone who tried to help their son, from the EMTs and firefighters at the scene and the police who escorted the ambulance and cleared the way to get him to the hospital as quickly as possible, to the doctors and nurses who tended to Mikey and the hospital social worker who stayed with Angie Conklin throughout the ordeal.

They also shared some happy memories.