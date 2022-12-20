'We have suffered too much': Brown says Buffalo is going after gun manufacturers and dealers

Two Decembers ago, the man who murdered 10 people and wounded three others in the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, received a Christmas gift from his father: a Savage Axis XP hunting rifle.

The killer, who pleaded guilty in November to the racist terror attack, wrote in an online diary that he planned to bring that rifle as a backup, in case he ran out of ammunition for the other two firearms he would take with him to Buffalo.

To prevent future bloodshed and to make sure no one else who shouldn't have a gun gets one for the holidays, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Tuesday that the city has filed a lawsuit against gun manufacturers, distributors and stores as well as "ghost gun" manufacturers.

"The horrific and devastating shooting at Tops on May 14 is, sadly, just one of many shootings that have taken place in our city," Brown told reporters at a City Hall news conference. "We have suffered too much and for too long from gun violence. And as a community we must do all that we can to decrease gun violence. Enabling gun use destroys lives and deeply affects our neighborhoods, especially in Black and Brown communities."

Brown clarified that the lawsuit does not target legal gun ownership.

The lawsuit, filed in State Supreme Court, names a host of gun manufacturers – Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Bushmaster, Glock, Hi-Point, Savage, Remington and Taurus among them – and aims to hold them responsible for the gun violence that has plagued Buffalo.

As of Friday, 246 people had been shot in the city this year, according to Buffalo police data. That puts the city on pace to have fewer shooting victims this year than in either of the last two years, according to a Buffalo News analysis of Buffalo Police Department data. In 2021, 351 people were shot in the city, and 355 were shot the year before.

"People are fed up with losing lives to illegally possessed guns, guns falling into the wrong hands, and we are going to fight with everything that we have to send a message to gun manufacturers and distributors that they can do more and hold them accountable," Brown said.

The lawsuit takes a similar strategy to how local governments have gone after the pharmaceutical industry over opioids.

The suit argues that gunmakers fail to track injuries, deaths and crimes associated with their products; market their guns to emphasize their high capacity and ease of concealment, which make them more appealing for criminal use; purposely flood the market, which induces sales in secondary, illegal markets; and fail to terminate contracts with distributors who sell to dealers with disproportionately high numbers of guns traced to crime scenes.

The lawsuit is partly enabled by a 2021 state law that allows cities to bring a lawsuit for public nuisance against gun manufacturers, said Salvatore C. Badala, an attorney with Napoli Shkolnik.

"No one thought that we were going to be successful when we did it with opioids but we've been successful," Brown said.

Tom King, executive director of the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, said Tuesday he has not read the lawsuit and was not familiar with the details, but he questioned whether such a case would be successful.

"There have been many, many cases that have said that you cannot hold gun manufacturers responsible for the use of the firearms, just like you can't hold a car manufacturer responsible for a misuse of the car or liquor companies for someone who gets drunk and kills somebody. It's just not the case. It's something that mostly the liberal cities and actually Democratically-controlled cities are trying to do. It's just something that that has never been upheld," said King. "... What they should be looking at is curing the underlying problems that is the cause of the violence in the streets. ... It's much easier to blame an inanimate object than to say we have a serious problem in our community."

But Tim Newkirk, a pastor with GYC Ministries who aids the victims of gun violence, said Tuesday he thinks it may be the best way to keep illegal handguns off the streets of Buffalo.

"It's about holding accountability to those that are manufacturing the guns, that are retailers that are selling the guns that will fall into the wrong hands ... It will slow down the process," Newkirk said.

Newkirk is collecting donations of toys, clothes and other gifts for a holiday party on Christmas Day at the Johnnie B. Wiley Center on Jefferson Avenue for families of homicides and survivors of shootings.

"It allows them to celebrate in safety," he said. He asked anyone who would like to donate to drop off gifts anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday at the Wiley Center at 1100 Jefferson. He also has set up a Gofundme.com for the occasion.

"It's our way of getting together and letting them know that they're not forgotten and their loved one is not forgotten," he said.

News staff reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this article.