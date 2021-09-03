'We got you!': Cheektowaga cops stand on cruiser to rescue fire victims

Two officers climb on top of the patrol vehicle. "Come on over here," an officer says to the people on the balcony. "We'll get you this way."

The car is apparently a little too far away.

"Can you pull it up a little more?" an officer says.

"You holding on?" the officer driving says.

"We're good," a cop on the car's roof says. "That's good."

A pair of naked feet appears over the railing. There's smoke all around.

"I'm scared," a person says.

"Give us your hand," an officer said. "We got you."

"Put your foot on my bicep," the other says and they help the person to the roof.

At one point, one of the body cams appears to fall on the ground and continues to record facing up. It shows that the officers each have one foot on the edge of the balcony and the other on the cruiser.

Another officer tries to direct the rescued people across the street.

"The fire trucks are going to be coming," the officer said. "Just go to the other side."

"My puppy!" a voice can be heard saying.