An Amherst man who last year admitted harassing the family of a Jewish acquaintance in a case originally charged as a hate crime has violated the terms of his probation, Erie County officials reported.

Christian R. McCaffrey was sentenced to three years of probation in October after he pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to misdemeanor harassment targeted toward the Myers family.

A violation of probation was filed recently against McCaffrey because of “drugs/alcohol use, noncompliance with substance use treatment and violating curfew/conditions of electronic monitoring,” said Peter Anderson, a spokesman for Erie County.

“We are not surprised at all,” Penny Myers, a rabbi and cantor, said in an email. The plea deal and probation sentence in the case had frustrated the Myers family.

Kait Munro, a spokeswoman for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, said the family previously agreed to the terms of the plea agreement.

“Our office can only request that the court impose a particular sentence,” Munro emailed, “but it is ultimately a decision made by the judge. The court will now handle the defendant’s violation of probation.”

The attorney who represented McCaffrey throughout the court proceedings, Mark Sacha, did not respond to a message.

The case reached a flashpoint on Dec. 22, 2019, the first day of Hanukkah, when someone set a fire at the Myers’ family’s home on Arcadian Drive in Amherst.

The arson followed months of harassment of Hunter Myers, Penny Myers’ son, by McCaffrey. The harassment began due to a romantic rivalry involving McCaffrey and Hunter Myers but, according to the family, soon turned to threatening and anti-Jewish comments.

McCaffrey initially was charged with a hate crime but he denied any hateful intent. In October, McCaffrey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. The hate crime charge was dropped at the time as part of the plea.

McCaffrey’s term of probation began Oct. 21. The violation of probation was filed last month, said Anderson, the county spokesman, and a warrant was issued May 17 when McCaffrey failed to appear before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller for arraignment on the violation.

McCaffrey was arrested on the warrant on May 30 and remains in custody, Anderson said Friday. His next scheduled court appearance is July 18, according to online records.

His assigned counsel, Jeffrey Paul Santoro, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

McCaffrey never was charged with the arson at the Myers’ home. The family remains convinced he was at fault and said they hope the probation violation prompts the district attorney to reconsider his position.

“He turned a blind eye to all the evidence against McCaffrey. We still don’t understand the reluctance to charge him with the arson as he was the man who threatened to murder us,” Penny Myers wrote, adding, “It is never too late for DA Flynn to do the right thing by charging McCaffrey with arson.”

Munro, the spokeswoman for Flynn, said prosecutors lacked evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that McCaffrey was responsible for the arson.

Instead, McCaffrey’s co-defendant, Dino Bruscia, was charged with the arson. Bruscia, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty in April and on Friday was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

He will attempt to enter a shock incarceration program, similar to a military boot camp, run by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. If accepted, he would be released after six months and then be under parole supervision.

News Staff Reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this report.