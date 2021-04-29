Wayne County judge resigns after stalking investigation

A judge from Wayne County has resigned from his post after pleading guilty to stalking a former girlfriend, the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced this week.

Michael Ralph Miller, a judge who served in the Arcadia Town Court and the Newark Village Court, was under investigation by the state agency when he agreed to resign both posts effective April 16, Robert J. Tembeckjian, administrator of the Judicial Conduct Commission, said on Thursday.

Last October, Miller pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor criminal contempt charge after admitting that he violated a stay-away order of protection that had been obtained by his ex-girlfriend, Tembeckjian said.

“The guilty plea was in satisfaction of original charges that included stalking a former girlfriend,” the commission said.

Miller has also agreed to attend mental health counseling and agreed never to seek any judicial post again, the commission said.

Arcadia is 33 miles east of Rochester.

