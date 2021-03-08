Watch now: Video of Cheektowaga cop punching, tackling a supervisor

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The video shows Trapper employing his fists, without apparent provocation.

As the two talk outside the bar, Slawatycki tries to walk away. While the video records no sound, the internal investigators learned that Trapper told the sergeant not to walk away from him.

Slawatycki returns, with his arms at his side, and Trapper shoves him. Slawatycki then strides toward him again in the same posture.

The punch is thrown, and Trapper grabs Slawatycki to begin a slam to the ground. The two fall outside the camera’s range.

In another clip, Slawatycki starts walking back inside the bar, his gait unsteady as Trapper follows. The red cap that had been on the sergeant’s head is in his hand.

Slawatycki soon after got a ride home, the investigators wrote. He had a black eye, a chipped tooth and a cut that required stitches, but he did not want to press charges, according to documents in the internal file.

The Cheektowaga Police Club, the union that represents both Trapper and Slawatycki, argued before the arbitrator that Trapper had an otherwise clean record and, while he deserved some punishment, he did not deserve termination. The arbitrator agreed and limited the officer's penalty to six months off the payroll.

