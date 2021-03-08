Watch now: Video of Cheektowaga cop punching, tackling a supervisor

A number of off-duty Cheektowaga cops gathered in a Depew bar one night in January 2020. Around 11:30 p.m., Sgt. Garrett Slawatycki and Officer Sean Trapper stepped outside for a chat.
The Buffalo News recently published an account of what happened next. Once outside, Trapper and the sergeant quarreled about whether Trapper had dodged a call that the sergeant tried dispatching him to roughly a month earlier.
When the two couldn’t clear the air outside the tavern, Trapper punched Slawatycki and hauled him to the ground, as a security video recorded the confrontation.
The Cheektowaga Police Department denied The News’ Freedom of Information Law request for the video, which the agency’s internal investigators retrieved from the Route 78 Street Bar. The videos and the interviews those investigators conducted gave the police chief enough information to have Trapper fired for decking a superior.
An arbitrator, however, returned Trapper to the payroll. It was an example of how difficult it is to fire a police officer whose union contract allows for binding arbitration.
Days ago, Town Attorney John Dudziak agreed with the newspaper's appeal for the videos and provided them, though with Slawatycki’s face obscured. Dudziak reasoned that identifying the victim in the attack would violate his privacy.
The video shows Trapper employing his fists, without apparent provocation.
As the two talk outside the bar, Slawatycki tries to walk away. While the video records no sound, the internal investigators learned that Trapper told the sergeant not to walk away from him.
Slawatycki returns, with his arms at his side, and Trapper shoves him. Slawatycki then strides toward him again in the same posture.
The punch is thrown, and Trapper grabs Slawatycki to begin a slam to the ground. The two fall outside the camera’s range.
In another clip, Slawatycki starts walking back inside the bar, his gait unsteady as Trapper follows. The red cap that had been on the sergeant’s head is in his hand.
Slawatycki soon after got a ride home, the investigators wrote. He had a black eye, a chipped tooth and a cut that required stitches, but he did not want to press charges, according to documents in the internal file.
The Cheektowaga Police Club, the union that represents both Trapper and Slawatycki, argued before the arbitrator that Trapper had an otherwise clean record and, while he deserved some punishment, he did not deserve termination. The arbitrator agreed and limited the officer's penalty to six months off the payroll.