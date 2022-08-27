A speeding car crashed into a house on Cottage Street in Allentown early Saturday morning, ending up inside the house and upside down.

A video from a next door neighbor's Ring camera shows a car speeding the wrong way down College Street, screeching loudly and then slamming into the house at 22 Cottage Street.

Another video shows neighbors outside staring at the crashed vehicle as firefighters worked the scene. The back of the upside down car was sticking out of the house.

Police said by the time they arrived, there was no one in the car.

They don't believe anyone was injured in the crash, either in the three-unit apartment building or the car. The crash caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the building.

A neighbor, Andre Sadoff, said the sound of the crash woke him up around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. He lives four houses down from 22 Cottage Street and moved to the neighborhood two weeks ago.

He went outside to see what was going on and saw the car sticking out of the house. The car went through the front wall and pushed the tenants' couch to the other side of the room, Sadoff said.

Neighbors told Sadoff a man and woman were able to immediately get out of the car after the crash and then they left the scene.

"The car was literally inside of the house, like half in, half out mostly on its roof, like three-quarters turned over," Sadoff said. "I'm surprised that the driver and passenger were able to flee. Not only were they able to get out of the car, but out of the house because the car was taking up like the whole living room. How do you get out of it? Climb over this running, toppled over car?"

Sadoff said he watched firefighters build a support structure to hold the porch up so a tow truck could safely remove the car from the house.

Police are looking into the possibility that the car was fleeing from a fight. It was not being chased by police, officials said. Police are looking into a report that a male pedestrian may have been struck right before the crash.