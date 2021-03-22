Watch now: Buffalo police bodycam video shows officers shove protester Martin Gugino

As Buffalo police officers marched forward to clear Niagara Square of protesters last June, Martin Gugino walked toward the approaching police line.

With a motorcycle helmet in his left hand and a cellphone with a lime green case in his right, the then-75-year-old protester started talking to the officers.

"You're using those sticks," Gugino said to officers as he approached, noting the batons most of them carried.

A few seconds later, an officer carrying one of those batons, and another using his hand, shoved Gugino. The push sent Gugino backwards. The back of his head smacked the concrete and he lay on his back with a fractured skull, blood coming from his ear.

A new visual perspective – the police officers' point of view – of the scene in front of City Hall that garnered international attention and criticism was revealed Monday when the Buffalo Police Department released body-worn camera footage from the June 4 incident. The department provided more than 16 hours of bodycam footage of police activity from that day to The Buffalo News, which requested it under the state's Freedom of Information Law.