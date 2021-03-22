Watch now: Buffalo police bodycam video shows officers shove protester Martin Gugino

As Buffalo police officers marched forward to clear Niagara Square of protesters last June, Martin Gugino walked toward the approaching police line.
With a motorcycle helmet in his left hand and a cellphone with a lime green case in his right, the then-75-year-old protester started talking to the officers.
"You're using those sticks," Gugino said to officers as he approached, noting the batons most of them carried.
A few seconds later, an officer carrying one of those batons, and another using his hand, shoved Gugino. The push sent Gugino backwards. The back of his head smacked the concrete and he lay on his back with a fractured skull, blood coming from his ear.
A new visual perspective – the police officers' point of view – of the scene in front of City Hall that garnered international attention and criticism was revealed Monday when the Buffalo Police Department released body-worn camera footage from the June 4 incident. The department provided more than 16 hours of bodycam footage of police activity from that day to The Buffalo News, which requested it under the state's Freedom of Information Law.
One of the videos provided to The News was footage from the body camera of Officer Robert McCabe, one of the two members of the department's Emergency Response Team who had been charged with felony assault for shoving Gugino. A grand jury last month declined to indict McCabe or Officer Aaron Torgalski, the other officer charged in the incident.
The newly released video shows the incident on three separate body-worn cameras. On McCabe's camera, Gugino is out of the frame when he hits the ground. His motionless body reappears for a split second, with blood collecting on the ground beneath his head, as McCabe briefly stops and bends toward him before being moved forward by a supervisor.
The video footage from McCabe's camera has no audio until about 20 seconds after Gugino is pushed.
The police officers who cleared Niagara Square were enforcing an 8 p.m. curfew enacted by Mayor Byron Brown in the wake of protests against police violence here and across the country that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Attorneys for Gugino last month filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and members of the police department.
The incident drew international attention after WBFO reporter Mike Desmond captured it on video. The video, posted on Twitter, had been viewed 85.2 million times as of early Monday afternoon.
Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET— WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020