Watch now: Bodycam footage shows rescue of occupants leaping from burning house

With the child on the ground, the officers then entered the first floor of the house, just off Fillmore Avenue, north of East Ferry Street, to check if anyone else other than the woman was still inside.

When they came back out of the house, firefighters carried a ladder toward the home, in front of the porch. Before the ladder could be set up to reach her, the woman trapped on the second floor jumped down onto the porch into the waiting arms of an officer and another man.

There was a lot going on when police arrived, and many members of the public were emotional because of the circumstances, McLean said. He said he tried to control his emotions and do the best he could to respond.

"I'm just glad we were all really able to work together, even though we're separate departments," McLean said. "And the community helped us tremendously."

Mayor Byron W. Brown, along with fire and police department brass, praised the actions of the firefighters and officers.

"The work that you see on these videos is work that's representative of what police officers and firefighters do on a regular basis," Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia said. "We're extremely proud of the bravery shown by everybody in this video."