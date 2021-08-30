Watch now: Bodycam footage shows rescue of occupants leaping from burning house

City officials on Monday recognized four firefighters and three police officers who, along with neighbors and passersby, helped rescue three adults and three children from a burning Sidney Street home Sunday.
The officers' body camera footage captured the moment they ran into the burning building, as well as when a woman and a child jumped to safety from a second-story overhang.
Fire crews responded to the two-alarm fire at a 2 1/2-story residence at 80 Sidney St. just before 11:25 a.m.
"These are the kinds of things that we train for," said Buffalo Fire Department Capt. Peter Fantigrossi, one of the firefighters honored during a news conference in the Dillon Public Safety Headquarters.
Firefighters and police responded to the two-alarm blaze in the two-family home at 80 Sidney St. just before 11:25 a.m. The six people who were inside the home when the fire began escaped unharmed, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said.
Recognized at Monday's news conference were Fantigrossi and fellow firefighter Zachary Bogucki, as well as Northeast District police officers Nick McLean, Scott Becker and William Folckemer. Firefighters Jonathan Jindra and Michael Pasquale were also honored for their actions, but were not present at Monday's news conference.
City officials released video clips from the three officers' body cameras. The footage showed smoke coming from the roof area of the structure as police officers arrived. A child sat on a second-story ledge at the front of the home with a woman's upper body sticking out of the window behind him. Three adults were looking up at the boy with their arms outstretched. A man caught the boy when he jumped down near the porch stairs.
With the child on the ground, the officers then entered the first floor of the house, just off Fillmore Avenue, north of East Ferry Street, to check if anyone else other than the woman was still inside.
When they came back out of the house, firefighters carried a ladder toward the home, in front of the porch. Before the ladder could be set up to reach her, the woman trapped on the second floor jumped down onto the porch into the waiting arms of an officer and another man.
There was a lot going on when police arrived, and many members of the public were emotional because of the circumstances, McLean said. He said he tried to control his emotions and do the best he could to respond.
"I'm just glad we were all really able to work together, even though we're separate departments," McLean said. "And the community helped us tremendously."
Mayor Byron W. Brown, along with fire and police department brass, praised the actions of the firefighters and officers.
"The work that you see on these videos is work that's representative of what police officers and firefighters do on a regular basis," Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia said. "We're extremely proud of the bravery shown by everybody in this video."
City firefighters battled five fires over the weekend, with six firefighters requiring treatment for injuries at Erie County Medical Center and Buffalo General Medical Center, Renaldo said. Three of the injured firefighters suffered dehydration, while the other three suffered burns. All were released following treatment.