Watch: Blizzard rescues captured on body cam released by Buffalo police

A Buffalo police officer steps out of his patrol car and into blinding, sideways snow. "Oh my God!" he yells as snow blasts him.

He and his partner were trying to find a woman stranded in her car somewhere out there on the evening of Dec. 23 as one of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's recorded history struck the region.

"We're out here looking. Can't find anything," the officer can be heard telling a dispatcher.

"That might be it. Yeah!" the officer says. Little faint lights shone through the snow. The officers run toward what turned out to be a car.

The scene is included in one of seven body cam videos from the blizzard released by Buffalo police this week that show the difficult conditions officers faced as they tried to rescue people stranded outside, in cars and in a building. The videos were posted to the department's YouTube channel and give a firsthand view of what the officers faced via the Axon cameras mounted on their chests.

"They went out in the eye of the worst part of the storm to save people, putting their own safety aside," Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Friday. "... Seeing it over and over again – going out in horrific conditions, doing their best to get through to someone and knowing how bad it was out there."

In the video, an officer who is wearing the body cam goes up to driver's side door. "Buffalo police! Hello?" he said. The door opened and he asked the woman if she's OK.

The woman said she'd been stuck in her car and that her Onstar service had called an ambulance.

"I'm so happy to see you," she said, her voice breaking with emotion.

This video contains profanities.

Another video from 6:43 p.m. Dec. 23 showed an officer who was on his way to a call about a motorist stranded in their car when out of the storm he saw a shadowy figure. "Help!" a woman's voice can be heard. He went to her and found a woman wrapped in a shawl.

"Can you take me home?" she asked. He put her in his car.

Another video showed an officer carrying a dog from a stranded motorist's vehicle to his own patrol car. The dog covers the body cam for a minute but can be heard panting.

"Thank you so much!" the dog's owner, following behind, can be heard as they get into a patrol car.

This video contains profanities.

One video from the night of Dec. 24 showed officers who rescued eight people who were stranded in a commercial building without electricity near Fuhrmann Boulevard and Ship Canal Parkway.

The officers gathered people and put them into two pickup trucks.

"Yo, let's go!" the officer wearing the body camera yelled.

"Do I have to walk in snow?" one of the people asked.

"You'll be OK. It's not a lot of snow," the officer said.

But there was quite a bit of snow – so much that the officer decided to walk ahead of the two trucks with his flashlight to guide the way.

"Are you walking?" a dispatcher can be heard asking.

"I'm only walking them out at Elk Street. I'm going toward Bailey because it's zero visibility. I can see better when I'm out of the vehicle," he responded.

This video contains profanities.

Gramaglia said he wanted the public to see for themselves what the officers did.

"I wanted the community to see exactly what happened," he said at a news conference Friday.

Mayor Byron Brown said: "That's just the tip of the iceberg. There are literally dozens and dozens and dozens of stories of police officers doing heroic things both on duty and off duty."

News reporter Deidre Williams contributed to this report.