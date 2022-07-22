Washington man accused of making racist violent threats to a Tops Markets in Buffalo

A Washington man has been charged with threatening to kill Black people at Tops Markets on Elmwood Avenue this week, two months after a racist attack at a different Buffalo Tops killed 10 Black people.

The Tops at 2101 Elmwood Ave. in North Buffalo closed before 9 p.m. July 19, The News reported, with Buffalo police investigating "threats made in connection with the store."

Joey David George, 37, of Lynnwood, Wash., allegedly called the Tops and identified himself as "Peter," according to the criminal complaint filed by federal officials to U.S. District Court. George asked how many Black people were in the store and told the employee who responded that "he would make the news if he shot and killed all of the Black people, including all of the women, children, and babies," the complaint filed Thursday alleged.

George then allegedly asked the employee if the building had been evacuated and said that there was a chance he was already in the store or nearby. Phone records and T-Mobile location data placed the call less than a quarter-mile from George's residence in Lynnwood, a city about 15 miles north of Seattle.

He is alleged to have continued with a threat to travel to the Jefferson Avenue Tops – where 10 people were killed and three others wounded May 14 in a racist mass shooting – if no one was at the Elmwood Avenue store. George allegedly told the Tops employee that he "was a really good shot" and "could pick people off from the parking lot."

George is alleged to have called the Tops on Elmwood again the following day to rant about a "race war" and said, "This is what happens in a blue state," the complaint alleged.

According to the complaint, George has been accused of making other calls threatening racial violence to a Denny's restaurant in Connecticut, dispensaries in Washington and Maryland, and a restaurant in California, all in the past year.

He was charged with two counts of making interstate threats to injure another person. George was arraigned on the charges at 2 p.m. today

"The Buffalo community is trying to heal from the horrific shooting at a Tops grocery store. I cannot imagine the type of fear such hate-fueled threats engendered in those just trying to go about their daily lives," said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown in Seattle. “We cannot tolerate this kind of hate in our community and will not sit by while people seek to terrorize others across our country."