Warsaw man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A Warsaw man pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Federal prosecutors said 60-year-old Ronald Longhini faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara on Jan. 27.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, on April 28, 2021, investigators armed with a search warrant recovered two laptop computers containing images and videos of child pornography at Longhini's residence. In total, authorities said, Longhini had over 458 still images and 1,094 videos of child pornography, some of which included minors and depictions of violence.
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office and the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.