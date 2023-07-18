The Warren County, Pa., district attorney has asked the Pennsylvania attorney general to prosecute the escape of Michael Burham from the Warren County Jail.

Robert C. Greene said he sent the request Tuesday morning after hearing reports that indicated jail staff, many whom he considers friends, could be criminally charged.

"I haven’t seen anything that shows that they were complicit or helped with the escape. It was mainly negligence issues, complacency issues," Greene said. "I can't imagine for the life of me that any of those jail guards that might be under investigation at this point wouldn’t be straightening themselves up."

Greene said Warren City Police, who are investigating the July 6 escape, have come across information that could implicate inmates, staff and others in the escape. Only Burham has been charged so far, the DA said at a press conference Tuesday

How a chance encounter with a chocolate Lab helped lead to capture of Michael Burham Michael A. Burham looked gaunt, weary and confused when police converged on the suspected killer and prison escapee Saturday evening outside Warren, Pa. A dog played a key role in his capture.

The press conference took place outside the home of Ron and Cindy Ecklund, of Conewango Township, about 6 miles west from where Burham made his escape July 6 from the Warren County jail.

They received a reward for the role they, and the family dog Tucker, played in the fugitive's capture.

Tucker, a chocolate Labrador retriever, discovered Burham along a creek on the Ecklund property just before 4 p.m. Saturday and started barking.

The couple hopped on their golf cart, drove to the creek and apologized for the barking dog to the man they encountered, who told them he was camping.

"I said, 'OK, have a nice day,' " Ron Ecklund told those gathered for the press conference and watching a livestream.

The couple, who live near Jackson Run Road, said they immediately recognized Burham from media reports and quickly turned the cart around to go back to their house. While Burham did not seem threatening, they said they were concerned because authorities warned he could be armed and dangerous.

"Tucker was aggressively barking at him. I think he was a little afraid," Cindy Ecklund said of Burham.

Burham put on his backpack and proceeded to walk away as the Ecklunds returned home and called 911. A contingent of 200 law enforcement officers closed in and captured him less than two hours later about 2 miles away.

There was a combined reward of up to $22,000 for his arrest and capture. The first $2,000 was delivered to the couple during the press conference from Gary Barnes, president of Crime Stoppers of Warren County, Pa., which offered that sum while Burham was on the lam as Warren County's "No. 1 Most Wanted."

The U.S. Marshals Service contacted the Ecklunds to discuss their reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Burham. They're also eligible for an additional $10,000 from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Burham is considered a prime suspect in the May 11 killing of Kala Hodgkin, 34, and a related arson in Jamestown. He escaped from the Warren County Jail while being held in Pennsylvania on federal kidnapping charges after being captured in South Carolina on May 24.

He is now being held without bail in the Erie County Jail in Erie, Pa.

The Ecklunds said the community has been very thankful, and Tucker has gotten a lot of attention. They got him a new collar, and bucket with 48 tennis balls to chase, a few new toys and a ribeye steak waiting for his dinner Tuesday.