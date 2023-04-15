A Buffalo man wanted on a bench warrant has been arraigned on three more charges after allegedly struggling with police who were trying to take him into custody, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Christopher Andino, 26, is scheduled to return for a felony hearing Monday before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan on a second-degree assault count. He also is charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors said Andino ignored multiple commands when officers confronted him about 1:45 p.m. last Tuesday in the 100 block of Herkimer Street between West Ferry Street and Auburn Avenue on the city's West Side.

According to prosecutors, Andino allegedly bit a detective sergeant's right hand and continued to struggle throughout the incident. He is held in the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $5,000 bail.