Walk to get groceries ends in horror for family of Tops shooting victim Roberta Drury

Roberta Drury had just walked over to Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon to pick up a some groceries.

Her mother, Dezzelynn McDuffie, said Drury, 32, who had recently returned home to live with her, never came back.

Soon, she saw horrifying videos that were circulating on social media that appeared to show the gunman shooting her daughter just outside the store.

"She was coming out of Tops," McDuffie said Saturday night, waiting by a line of yellow police tape stretched across her street, on the other side of Jefferson from the supermarket. "He shot her right in the head."

A friend, Tony Marshall, a retired police officer who now drives Tops shoppers home with their groceries, tried to help, summoning a lieutenant over to try to help her get some information.

He wrapped his arms around McDuffie.

"I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry," Marshall said.

