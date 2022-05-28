VP Kamala Harris says 'enough is enough' as Buffalo buries last of 10 Tops massacre victims

Vice President Kamala Harris wasn't scheduled to speak at the funeral for Ruth Whitfield, the last of the 10 victims of the May 14 massacre at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue to be laid to rest.

But at the urging of civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, who was delivering the eulogy, she stood up from the front row where she and her husband sat between Whitfield's grieving sons and daughters and addressed the mourners at Mount Olive Baptist Church

"This is a moment that requires all good people are loving people just say we will not stand for this. Enough is enough," Harris said. "We will come together based on what we all know we have in common and we will not let those people who are motivated by hate separate us or make us feel fear. So I'm here to say that we are all in this together. No one should ever be made to fight alone. We are stronger than those who try to hurt us."

The vice president met privately with the Whitfield family before services began.

After the funeral, Harris's motorcade stopped on Jefferson Avenue at the memorial outside the shuttered supermarket.

She and her husband Douglas Emhoff laid a bouquet of white flowers at the memorial and paused to pray.

Some in the crowd shouted out “thanks for coming” and “we love you.” Others peppered her with questions: "What are you going to do?"

"We have a lot of work to do," Harris said three times to those who had gathered near the site, before returning to her SUV.

Saturday morning, Harris and Emhoff flew in to Buffalo aboard Air Force Two earlier Saturday morning to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and traveled by motorcade to the church on East Delavan Avenue for Whitfield's service.

"We grieve for this community and the ten lives lost in another senseless and horrific attack," Harris tweeted Saturday morning.

Whitfield is the 10th and final victim of the May 14 massacre to be laid to rest.

She is the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield Jr. She was 86 – the eldest of the 10 people killed that day. Outside the church, a giant American flag fluttered between the extended ladders on two Buffalo fire trucks. There was heavy security around the building and between the airport and the church. Inside the church by the pulpit was a row of flower arrangements and a photo of Whitfield.

Before going to Tops on May 14, Whitfield spent the earlier part of the day at Highpointe on Michigan Avenue, the Buffalo nursing home where she went almost every day to visit her husband, Garnell Sr., who had been a resident there for eight years.

Whitfield's funeral drew an array of prominent politicians and national figures in addition to the vice president, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Sharpton of the National Action Network and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

In his eulogy, Sharpton called on the nation to "stop the hate and violence."

He talked about the horrific slaughter of the 10 victims.

"It became clear that this white supremacist, 18 years old, had been, he said, radicalized on social media. He's not the only racist in America. ... My mother comes from Alabama. And in her day, they would kill us. The [Ku Klux] Klan would come and put hoods on. This young man livestreamed himself. They don't even put hoods on no more. They are proud to practice racism."

He spoke of other racially motivated killings across America.

"There is an epidemic of racial violence that is accommodated by the gun laws that allowed people to kill us. You ain't got to love us. You shouldn't have easy access to military weapons to kill us.

"The thing is since they come in after all of us together. We have to at least have enough sense to come together and fight back."

He commended Buffalo's response to the killings.

"The thing that has been overlooked, even with the viciousness, not one window was broken. Not one looting. Buffalo stood with peace and love in the face of that killing. And before we could even get the burials and funerals over 19 people were killed in Texas and others wounded. No violence there. So it's clear who bleeds in the violence and who bleeds in peace," Sharpton said.

Just before the funeral service began, Crump, who is representing the Whitfield family, offered "a plea for justice."

He spoke of the "evil" that took place inside the Tops.

"What we saw on that video was white supremacy. What we saw on that video was evil and we cannot condone evil, we must protest evil," Crump said.

"It is not enough for us to say oh, that was awful. Oh, that was terrible ... No, no, that is not enough. We must stand and protest against inhumanity, against hatred, against white supremacy, against evil."

He called for everyone who "aided and abetted" the gunman to be held accountable – including the gun manufacturer, distributor and retailer and the gunman's parents.

Rev. George Woodruff of Columbus Avenue AME Zion Church in Boston, Mass., offered some words of comfort during the service and a call to action.

"God, we pray that this will not just be another gathering. That this will not be just another funeral. But God, we pray when we leave this place that we will step into action to make change happen so that all men all women can live together here on Earth."

A singer sang passionately about peace.

"There will be peace ... We need it here in Buffalo. We need it in Texas," she sang.

President Biden came to Buffalo on May 17 to meet with the families of the victims.

