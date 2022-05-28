VP Kamala Harris in attendance for funeral of Tops massacre victim Ruth Whitfield

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, sat with the grieving family of Ruth Whitfield in the front row of Mount Olive Baptist Church on East Delavan Avenue Saturday as the funeral began.

Whitfield was killed while grocery shopping at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue two weeks ago.

The service began with a hymn, and the vice president swayed back and forth and clapped to the music – and put her arm around one of Whitfield's family members.

The vice president met privately with the Whitfield family before services began. She is not expected to speak at the service.

Harris and Emhoff flew in to Buffalo aboard Air Force Two earlier Saturday morning to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and traveled by motorcade to Mount Olive Baptist Church on East Delavan Avenue for Whitfield's service.

"We grieve for this community and the ten lives lost in another senseless and horrific attack," Harris tweeted Saturday morning.

Whitfield is the 10th and final victim of the May 14 massacre to be laid to rest.

She is the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield Jr. She was 86 – the eldest of the 10 people killed that day. Outside the church, a giant American flag fluttered between the extended ladders on two Buffalo fire trucks. There was heavy security around the building and between the airport and the church. Inside the church by the pulpit was a row of flower arrangements and a photo of Whitfield.

Before going to Tops on May 14, Whitfield spent the earlier part of the day at Highpointe on Michigan Avenue, the Buffalo nursing home where she went almost every day to visit her husband, Garnell Sr., who had been a resident there for eight years.

Whitfield's funeral is drawing an array of prominent politicians and national figures in addition to the vice president, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, the Rev. Al Sharpton of the National Action Network and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Just before the funeral service began, Crump, who is representing the Whitfield family, offered "a plea for justice."

He spokes of the "evil" that took place inside the Tops.

"What we saw on that video was white supremacy. What we saw on that video was evil and we cannot condone evil, we must protest evil," Crump said.

"It is not enough for us to say oh, that was awful. Oh, that was terrible ... No, no, that is not enough. We must stand and protest against inhumanity, against hatred, against white supremacy, against evil."

He called for everyone who "aided and abetted" the gunman to be held accountable – including the gun manufacturer, distributor and retailer and the gunman's parents.

Rev. George Woodruff of Columbus Avenue AME Zion Church in Boston, Massachusetts offered some words of comfort during the service and a call to action.

"God, we pray that this will not just be another gathering. That this will not be just another funeral. But God, we pray when we leave this place that we will step into action to make change happen so that all men all women can live together here on Earth."

A singer sang passionately about peace. "There will be peace.... We need it here in Buffalo. We need it in Texas," she sang.

President Biden came to Buffalo on May 17 to meet with the families of the victims.

