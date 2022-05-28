VP Kamala Harris arrives in Buffalo ahead of funeral for Tops massacre victim Ruth Whitfield

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, arrived in Buffalo Saturday morning to attend the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, who was killed while grocery shopping at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue two weeks ago.

Harris and Emhoff flew in aboard Air Force Two earlier Saturday morning to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and traveled by motorcade to Mount Olive Baptist Church on East Delavan Avenue for Whitfield's service.

Whitfield is the 10th and final victim of the May 14 massacre to be laid to rest.

She is the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield Jr. She was 86 – the eldest of the 10 people killed that day. Outside the church, a giant American flag fluttered between the extended ladders on two Buffalo fire trucks. There was heavy security around the building. Inside the church by the pulpit was a row of flower arrangements and a photo of Whitfield.

Before going to Tops on May 14, Whitfield spent the earlier part of the day at Highpointe on Michigan Avenue, the Buffalo nursing home where she went almost every day to visit her husband, Garnell Sr., who had been a resident there for eight years.

Whitfield's funeral is drawing an array of prominent politicians and national figures in addition to the vice president, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, the Rev. Al Sharpton of the National Action Network and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Gillibrand and Hochul greeted the Harris and Emhoff at Joint Base Andrews as they disembarked from Marine 2 at 8:45 a.m. They boarded Air Force Two together a minute later.

The vice president met privately with the Whitfield family before services were to begin.

President Biden came to Buffalo on May 17 to meet with the families of the victims.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.