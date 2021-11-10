 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Visitor who torched Niagara Falls Airbnb apartment goes to prison
0 comments

Visitor who torched Niagara Falls Airbnb apartment goes to prison

Support this work for $1 a month

A Plainfield, N.J., man who set fire to the bed in his Airbnb apartment in Niagara Falls last year was sentenced Tuesday to 3 1/2 years in state prison.

Reymi Brito-Acosta

Reymi A. Brito-Acosta.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III tacked on five years of post-release supervision for Reymi Brito-Acosta, 23, who pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree arson.

The fire occurred March 30, 2020, in a second-floor room at 1142 LaSalle Ave.

No one was hurt in the blaze, as Brito-Acosta jumped from a second-floor window wearing a mask and a cape, Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia said when he was arraigned. He was one of a group of people staying in the building, which was condemned after the fire.

After his arrest, Brito-Acosta was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial and spent 90 days in a psychiatric facility.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma’s second lava river just entered the ocean

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News