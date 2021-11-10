Visitor who torched Niagara Falls Airbnb apartment goes to prison

A Plainfield, N.J., man who set fire to the bed in his Airbnb apartment in Niagara Falls last year was sentenced Tuesday to 3 1/2 years in state prison.
Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III tacked on five years of post-release supervision for Reymi Brito-Acosta, 23, who pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree arson.
The fire occurred March 30, 2020, in a second-floor room at 1142 LaSalle Ave.
No one was hurt in the blaze, as Brito-Acosta jumped from a second-floor window wearing a mask and a cape, Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia said when he was arraigned. He was one of a group of people staying in the building, which was condemned after the fire.
After his arrest, Brito-Acosta was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial and spent 90 days in a psychiatric facility.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.