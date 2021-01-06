 Skip to main content
Virginia man indicted for randomly punching people in face in Buffalo
Virginia man indicted for randomly punching people in face in Buffalo

A Virginia man was arraigned Tuesday for two assaults in which he randomly punched people in the face in Buffalo last March, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.  

Carlos Cherry, 40, of Reston, Va., was arraigned on an indictment charging him with second-degree assault, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor related to a March 2020 incident at the intersection of William Street and Michigan Avenue in which he punched unsuspecting victims in the face.

Cherry was virtually arraigned before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. 

Prosecutors said that about 4 p.m. March 2, Cherry attempted to purchase beer at a convenience store, and the clerk allegedly refused to sell it to him.  

As Cherry turned to exit the store, he allegedly punched a female bystander the face. Prosecutors said the attack caused the victim to fall to the ground and she lost a tooth.

Moments later, according to prosecutors, Cherry approached a 13-year-old boy after he exited a bus on William Street and Michigan Avenue. Cherry allegedly punched him in the face, breaking the boy's jaw, which required surgery.

If convicted on all charges, Cherry faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

He is scheduled for a pretrial conference at 2 p.m. Jan. 26. Bail was set at $50,000.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

