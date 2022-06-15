Violent incident leads to four felony charges against Buffalo man

Four felony charges have been lodged against a Buffalo man after a violent incident Monday night in the Town of Tonawanda, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Deverick M. Petty, 28, was arraigned before Tonawanda Town Justice Daniel Caravello on counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal mischief and tampering with evidence, plus three misdemeanor charges.

He is scheduled to return Thursday for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond. If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Flynn said Petty was arrested a short distance from a residence where a woman was punched in the face several times at about 11:30 p.m. Monday before she locked herself in a bathroom and the attacker left.

Flynn said that when Town of Tonawanda Police approached Petty, he ran and threw what appeared to be a gun into a grassy area. Officers found an illegal pistol in the area, Flynn noted, and reportedly discovered a quantity of suspected crack cocaine in Petty’s pocket.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.