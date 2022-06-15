 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Violent incident leads to four felony charges against Buffalo man

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Four felony charges have been lodged against a Buffalo man after a violent incident Monday night in the Town of Tonawanda, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Deverick M. Petty, 28, was arraigned before Tonawanda Town Justice Daniel Caravello on counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal mischief and tampering with evidence, plus three misdemeanor charges.

He is scheduled to return Thursday for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond. If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Flynn said Petty was arrested a short distance from a residence where a woman was punched in the face several times at about 11:30 p.m. Monday before she locked herself in a bathroom and the attacker left.

Flynn said that when Town of Tonawanda Police approached Petty, he ran and threw what appeared to be a gun into a grassy area. Officers found an illegal pistol in the area, Flynn noted, and reportedly discovered a quantity of suspected crack cocaine in Petty’s pocket.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Floods force first Yellowstone National Park closure in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News