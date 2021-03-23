Violent felon receives maximum sentence for raping woman at gunpoint

A Buffalo man who was convicted of first-degree rape was sentenced Monday by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges to 25 years to life in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old Ismael Martinez was sentenced as a persistent violent felony offender.

On Oct. 30, 2018, Martinez attacked a woman from behind as she was leaving her apartment. He repeatedly punched her in the face and head, then kicked and stomped on her head and torso. Martinez, who was known to the victim, also broke her cellphone and threw it into the grass nearby.

He forced the woman into the trunk of his vehicle and drove her to a location near railroad tracks where he raped her at gunpoint and again forced her into the trunk.

A jury also found Martinez guilty of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.