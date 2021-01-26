Violence claims the lives of 66 people in Buffalo in 2020

One of every six homicide victims in Buffalo last year were age 20 or younger.

Of the city's 66 homicide victims, nearly three out of four were 40 or younger.

More than 7 of every 10 victims were Black.

Overall, homicides were up 40% in Buffalo last year compared to 2019.

Those killed include victims of domestic violence, with many more who fell victim to gun violence on the city's streets.

These were Buffalo's homicide victims in 2020:

• Ronald Green, 29

• Marquise Ross-Williams, 19

• Jordan Robinson, 2

• Jordan King, 7 months

• Luis Torres, 29

• Angel Oquendo Lopez, 30

• Marguerite Reading, 53

• Damarean Williams, 17

• Daqwan Marshall, 19

• Jonathan Rodriguez, 36

• Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred, 29

• Muna Abdulrahman, 42