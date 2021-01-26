Violence claims the lives of 66 people in Buffalo in 2020

One of every six homicide victims in Buffalo last year were age 20 or younger.
Of the city's 66 homicide victims, nearly three out of four were 40 or younger.
More than 7 of every 10 victims were Black.
Overall, homicides were up 40% in Buffalo last year compared to 2019.
Those killed include victims of domestic violence, with many more who fell victim to gun violence on the city's streets.
These were Buffalo's homicide victims in 2020:
• Ronald Green, 29
• Marquise Ross-Williams, 19
• Jordan Robinson, 2
• Jordan King, 7 months
• Luis Torres, 29
• Angel Oquendo Lopez, 30
• Marguerite Reading, 53
• Damarean Williams, 17
• Daqwan Marshall, 19
• Jonathan Rodriguez, 36
• Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred, 29
• Muna Abdulrahman, 42
• Cody Hooks, 24
• Wilfredo Justiniano, 50
• Amos Keith, 38
• Heriberto Velasquez, 45
• Clint Reeder, 41
• Timothy Wolniewicz, 39
• Andra Austin, 31
• Duane Donaldson, 41
• Joseph Szafraniec, 32
• Dwayne Patterson, 28
• Cedric Falu, 17
• (Name not released), 17
• Ray Bridges, 36
• Joseph Martin, 31
• Gregory Ellis, 27
• David Moore, 27
• Allison Turner, 28
• Miguel Cordova, 31
• Dequan Huggins, 23
• Dayana Jackson, 21
• Shariff Jackson, 28
• Tyshawn Hampton, 27
• Dorian Johnson, 23
• Darryl Carter, 64
• Joseph Sanchez, 27
• Joseph McCrayer, 32
• Jerry Bonilla-Matos, 38
• Tayquawn Conway, 25
• Joseph Elston, 30
• Curtis Hager, 30
• Richard D'Andrea, 34
• Luis Rivera, 24
• Devaughn Rivers, 20
• Detrick Clements, 48
• Donnie Miller, 46
• Rayshionna Johnson, 23
• Simone Calhoun, 1
• John Gorzynski, 33
• Martin Hinton, 46
• Winston Reese, 33
• Selina Childs, 42
• Patrick Kent, 22
• Eric Jackson, 21
• Maria Galazka, 66
• Marc Zirpola, 43
• Jaykela Buchanan, 24
• Samuel Jackson, 46
• Dorian Brown, 31
• Jawaan Griffin, 18