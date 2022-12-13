'Vile, black-hearted demon' convicted in 1978 cold case sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

The man convicted in October in the 1978 slaying of a 19-year-old West Side woman that went unsolved for decades was sentenced Tuesday morning by Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to 25 years to life in prison.

A jury on Oct. 11 had found John M. Sauberan, 63, guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Linda Tschari in her home on Pooley Place, off Grant Street, following a weeklong trial and 2½ hours of deliberation.

Sauberan, also known as John Fullagar, had faced a maximum sentence of 25 years to life for his conviction.

A close friend of Tschari's, Jeff Sawyer, spoke on behalf of the family in a compelling victim impact statement.

Sawyer began by describing Tschari as "a second mother" to her many siblings, a lover of art and music, a reader, an open-minded and genuinely decent person.

He continued by recounting the devastating effect her murder had on her family and her friends, who waited 44 years for justice to be done. Many in the courtroom wiped away tears during his comments.

"You killed life as we knew it," Sawyer said.

He then tore into Sauberan, labeling him a "vile, black-hearted demon."

"Some called you an animal. No, you're not an animal. That's unfair to animals. Even the most vicious of animals has a purpose. You serve no purpose in this world. Some called you a monster. No, you're not a monster. A monster is scary and frightening. But beginning with me, beginning with me, no one here is afraid of you," Sawyer said.

DiTullio began her remarks by directly asking Sauberan why he killed Tschari. He declined to answer.

Defense attorney Paul Dell, who represented Sauberan with Brian Towey, also declined to speak on behalf of his client but said he would file an appeal of the guilty verdict later this week.

DiTullio read into the record highlights of the pre-sentencing report prepared for Sauberan that included a detailed history of his lengthy criminal record in New York and various other states.

At one point, DiTullio asked Sauberan if he was listening to her. "Not really, no," he said, prompting gasps from some in the public seating.

She then carried on with her recapping of Sauberan's criminal career. "You like to hurt women," the judge said. "You like to hurt and kill women."

She told Sauberan, who wore shackles and an ill-fitting orange jumpsuit as he stood stoically between his lawyers, that she would recommend he serve his sentence at a maximum security prison far from Buffalo.

Sauberan had been arrested in 2020 following a cold-case investigation launched by Buffalo detectives in 2006 that picked up steam in 2016.

No witnesses saw Tschari get fatally stabbed in her West Side cottage. But Erie County prosecutors relied on blood evidence collected at the scene, and analyzed for DNA decades later, to bring the killer to justice.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.