Vietnam veteran asks court to stop Hamburg wedding venue's fireworks that trigger his PTSD

“We’ve done some research and gotten a doctor's opinion and this is a problem for veterans across the country who have post-traumatic stress,” Connors said of exploding fireworks.

Woods, 72, was a Marine who was wounded three times, nearly losing his leg when a booby trap exploded during his tour in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. Back home, he had never exhibited post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms until the fireworks displays started, according to the lawsuit.

"On the first occasion that I was home during one of the Avanti Mansion’s fireworks displays, I experienced intense flashbacks to my time in Vietnam as a result of the extremely loud noise caused by the fireworks," he said in an affidavit filed with the lawsuit. "During that flashback, I experienced extreme anxiety and distress, and feared for my life. I was mentally back in combat in Vietnam.

"Shortly thereafter, I began experiencing symptoms of PTSD, including anxiety, mental and emotional anguish, and various side effects stemming from those symptoms. I also began spiraling into a deep depression," he said in the affidavit. "I also experienced suicidal thoughts and feelings."

He said those problems return each time Avanti Mansion allows fireworks to be set off on its property.