Video shows Niagara County man escalate confrontation before officer fatally shoots him

Daniel Kachinoski didn't want police inside his Town of Niagara home.

They came to the Chester Avenue residence after the 40-year-old's mother called 911 to report a domestic situation.

"Get the [expletive] out," he yelled. "Now."

About seven minutes later, Kachinoski was shot by police inside his home Saturday night after he lunged at them with an object above his head, police-worn body camera footage released on Monday showed.

Police say that object was a knife with a 10-inch blade that was recovered at the scene.

Warning: Graphic content. Includes scenes of violence and profanities.

The state Attorney General's Office is investigating the fatal shooting, but a preliminary investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office concluded the officer who used deadly force was justified.

“I could tell you that based on what I have reviewed thus far, my initial assessment of this incident is that the officers had to protect themselves and others in the residence,” Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.

Two Town of Niagara police officers arrived at Kachinoski's home at 8:52 p.m. They tried deploying their Tasers three times, but were unsuccessful at subduing Kachinowski, Filicetti and Town of Niagara Police Chief Craig Guiliani said during a news conference Monday.

Police released four videos of the incident, from body-cams worn by police and an in-home surveillance camera. The longest video released by police, 2 minutes and 32 seconds in length, condensed the incident down from what transpired over the course of about eight minutes.

While at some points Kachinoski appears calm, at other points he is swearing and screaming at officers.

The video shows Officer Alex Wagner repeatedly told Kachinoski to turn around so he could be placed in handcuffs. Kachinoski said no.

Wagner drew his Taser.

"Put your hands behind your back," Kachinoski yelled back in Wagner's face.

Kachinoski screams at police to leave, then picks up a chair.

Wagner draws his gun and tells Kachinoski to put the chair down as they stand on opposite sides of a pool table.

Kachinoski comes around the pool table as Wagner yells for him to get on the ground.

Kachinoski picks up something from a counter.

"Is that what I got to do to you both?" Kachinoski says just before lunging toward the officers.

That's when Wagner fired two shots at Kachinoski, hitting him once in the neck and once in the chest, police officials said.

Wagner and Officer Angela Micale, the other officer at the home at the time of the shooting, have been placed on five-day administrative leave, Guiliani said.