 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Video released, reward announced in Grider Street porch shooting
0 comments

Video released, reward announced in Grider Street porch shooting

Support this work for $1 a month
  • Buffalo Police Department

The Buffalo Police Department has released video of a Grider Street shooting suspect.

Holiday Johnson, 25, was fatally shot while on his porch at about 11:15 p.m. June 10.

The video, released on the department's Facebook page, appears to show the suspect walking from left to right, before he turns back and fires a gun. 

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information about the suspect to call 716-851-4498.

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for Johnson's death. People can provide information to WNY Crime Stoppers via 716-867-6161 or the Buffalo Tips mobile app.

In the video, the suspect appears to walk by a "Peaceprints" sign. There are large "Peaceprints" signs on both sides of the Bissonette House, across from Erie County Medical Center.

The Bissonette House, a temporary residence for those leaving incarceration, was run by Sister Karen Klimczak, who in 2006 was murdered by one of the residents of the house. 

It appears the shooter walks past the sign on the south side of the Bissonette House. The sign on the north side of the house reflects the number of days since Buffalo's last homicide.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This baby wallaby leaving his mother’s pouch is the cutest thing you’ll see all day

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News