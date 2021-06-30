Video released, reward announced in Grider Street porch shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released video of a Grider Street shooting suspect.

Holiday Johnson, 25, was fatally shot while on his porch at about 11:15 p.m. June 10.

The video, released on the department's Facebook page, appears to show the suspect walking from left to right, before he turns back and fires a gun.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information about the suspect to call 716-851-4498.

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for Johnson's death. People can provide information to WNY Crime Stoppers via 716-867-6161 or the Buffalo Tips mobile app.

In the video, the suspect appears to walk by a "Peaceprints" sign. There are large "Peaceprints" signs on both sides of the Bissonette House, across from Erie County Medical Center.