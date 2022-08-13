 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Video of 'person of interest' in W. Utica St. double shooting released

Buffalo police are asking the public's help in identifying a man considered a "person of interest" in a double shooting on Aug. 4 that left one man dead and another wounded.

The video, posted to the department's Facebook page, shows a man in a white T-shirt walking.

Just before midnight on Aug. 4, two men were shot on West Utica Street, just west of Main Street.

Andre Austin, 41, of Buffalo was killed. A 54-year-old man suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the person in the video is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

