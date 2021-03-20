Victims widespread in 'massive' unemployment fraud

Local authorities are fielding widespread complaints from people whose identities are being used to try to scam the state out of unemployment benefits.
The Erie County Sheriff’s Office last week reported around 100 such calls to its department. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office estimated roughly the same over the course of a week.
“We’re getting inundated with these phone calls,” Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said. “The Department of Labor is getting inundated. It’s a massive problem out there.”
The district attorney knows first-hand. He was among those who received a letter from the state Department of Labor informing him of how to collect his unemployment – even though he hadn’t filed a claim. Someone filed for unemployment insurance using Flynn's name and personal information.
“If it can happen to me, the chief law enforcement officer in the county, it can happen to anyone,” Flynn said.
Others in similar situations have reached out to The Buffalo News in recent days, confused as to why they received a letter from the State Department of Labor and subsequent benefits in the form of a bank card.
“At first, I just kind of dismissed the letter,” said a retired Lancaster man, who asked his name not be used. “But yesterday in the mail, I received a debit card from KeyBank and I said, ‘What’s going on?’ ”
Flynn suspects that, in these cases, the crooks may have tried to change the mailing addresses to intercept the bank cards, but the letters somehow ended up getting routed to the correct addresses.
It is probably the No. 1 scam going right now, given the large numbers who are unemployed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Flynn said.
Last month, the State Department of Labor announced that it had identified more than 425,000 fraudulent claims, preventing $5.5 billion in benefits from being stolen.
“When you have just a massive influx of people who are either eligible for relief, or who have actually put in for relief of any nature, it’s low-hanging fruit for a criminal,” Flynn said.
Those who find themselves unwittingly wrapped up in the scam should cut up the debit cards and notify the State Department of Labor at dol.ny.gov/report-fraud, the district attorney said. The Department of Labor has its own fraud investigators, who would turn any local cases over to the district attorney’s office for prosecution, Flynn said.
Calls from victims have picked up the past couple weeks, since DA's Office warned the public of the unemployment insurance scam.
Fraudsters often like to use real identities of those who are employed, making it less likely they would have an active unemployment claim, according to the State Department of Labor.
It is also likely that those identities may have been stolen during a previous data breach of banks, insurance companies and major employers, the Labor Department noted on its website. Workers in health care, education, government and non-profits, in particular, have been susceptible and should be especially vigilant, the department said.
After reporting the fraud to the State Department of Labor, victims should also take steps to protect or recover their identity through the Federal Trade Commission at identitytheft.gov, Flynn said.
That is what Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger was working on over the weekend. Both he and his wife received letters and bank cards from the State Department of Labor. Neither had applied for unemployment benefits.
“I just found out about this at 5 o’clock Friday afternoon when I came home from work,” Emminger said. “Right now, I’m in the process of contacting the Department of Labor. I’m going to get on their website. I’m going to check my credit score rating to make sure they’re not impacted.
“I’m going to have to pay extra careful attention over the next six months to make sure nothing funny is going on.”