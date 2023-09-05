The two victims of a shooting discovered Monday in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood have been identified, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
The deceased are Anthony Brown, 61, and his wife, Joyce, 54, DeGeorge said. Their deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide following an autopsy by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, he noted. Detectives said Brown shot his wife and then killed himself.
Their bodies were found about 8:30 a.m. Monday in their home in the first block of Zelmer Street, off Doat Street.
Email danderson@buffnews.com.