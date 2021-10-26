Victim tied up during apparent drug-related Allentown home invasion

At least two men wearing ski masks kicked in an apartment door in Allentown and tied up and blindfolded a resident Monday night, according to a Buffalo police report.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. on North Pearl Street, between Allen and North streets.

The victim told police he was ordered at gunpoint onto the kitchen floor, where the robbers used a blanket to blindfold him and an Ethernet cable to tie his hands, according to the report.

The victim told police the robbers asked about his roommate and threatened to shoot them if they "sold another bag in our territory," the victim told the officer.

The victim's roommate has been selling cocaine "for some time," but there had never been an incident like this before, he told officers.

