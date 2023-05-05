When Dennis Garvey opened the men's bathroom door inside Senor Tequila, he saw a man sitting in one of the stalls hammering the walls with his hands and spitting in all directions.

The man and Garvey briefly spoke. Garvey, the downtown restaurant's landlord, thought things were resolved as he walked out.

But Garvey turned to see the man, who was holding a knife, approaching him, Garvey told an Erie County Court jury Friday.

The man, who was smiling and had his tongue hanging out, said nothing.

Garvey picked up a server's tray to use as a shield that night in November 2020, he testified.

"He kept coming toward me with the knife, and he swung the knife under the tray and stabbed me in the abdomen," he told jurors.

Garvey's testimony came on the third day of the trial of Christian Hodges. Hodges, 30, was indicted in June 2021 on charges of first-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault, according to court records. Assistant District Attorneys Megan Mahoney and Nicholas Marino are prosecuting the case.

The stabbing inside the Pearl Street restaurant happened shortly before 8 p.m. Nov. 19, 2020. Garvey, an attorney whose office is above the restaurant, said he went down to the restaurant after work to "help out," since restaurants were being indefinitely shut down the next day as part of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As far as his conversation inside the bathroom, Garvey said the man told him, "You don't know what's going on with me, man. You don't know what's going on."

He said he didn't see anyone around after he was stabbed. He told jurors he went up to his office to get his phone and called 911 himself.

The knife pierced his intestines in two places, he said. An ambulance crew took Garvey to Erie County Medical, where doctors released him three days later.

Prosecutors have also accused Hodges of trying to stab another man, Deep South Taco owner Richard Hamilton, a friend of Garvey's who preceded him into the men's room and then alerted Garvey to the situation.

Garvey, 65, testified under cross-examination by Florina Altshiler, Hodges' attorney, that he identified Hodges as his attacker for the first time on Friday while testifying in court.

Parts of the encounter inside the restaurant were captured by security cameras. That footage was given to Erie County prosecutors by Garvey a few weeks ago, after he went to the restaurant owner and asked if he had any video, he testified under cross-examination.

Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes did not allow Altshiler to question Garvey about his ties to Deputy District Attorney Mario Giacobbe. Garvey previously worked for Giacobbe while Giacobbe was in private practice and before he returned to the District Attorney's Office, Marino told the judge outside the presence of the jury.

Hodges had a knife in his waistband when Buffalo police arrested him on Pearl Street shortly after the attack, according to a Buffalo police report.

Friday's court session was cut short at the conclusion of Garvey's testimony, with Hodges suffering from "non-emergent medical health issues," Althiler told the judge.

The prosecution's case is expected to wrap up Monday following testimony involving DNA evidence.