Victim shot on Jefferson Avenue is third teen hit by gunfire in two days

A 17-year-old girl shot Wednesday night was in stable condition at Oishei Children's Hospital, police said.

The victim was shot in the arm shortly after 10:30 p.m. inside her home on Jefferson Avenue, south of Clinton Street.

Someone in a civilian vehicle drove the victim to the hospital, police said.

Police did not release any further information about the circumstances.

The victim is the second 17-year-old girl shot this week in Buffalo and the third teenager shot since Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon after being shot in a home on Koons Avenue. Police made an arrest in connection with the shooting, which also injured a 19-year-old man.

A 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning on Grider Street.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

