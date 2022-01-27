 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim shot on Jefferson Avenue is third teen hit by gunfire in two days
Victim shot on Jefferson Avenue is third teen hit by gunfire in two days

A 17-year-old girl shot Wednesday night was in stable condition at Oishei Children's Hospital, police said.

The victim was shot in the arm shortly after 10:30 p.m. inside her home on Jefferson Avenue, south of Clinton Street.

Someone in a civilian vehicle drove the victim to the hospital, police said.

Police did not release any further information about the circumstances.

The victim is the second 17-year-old girl shot this week in Buffalo and the third teenager shot since Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon after being shot in a home on Koons Avenue. Police made an arrest in connection with the shooting, which also injured a 19-year-old man.

A 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday morning on Grider Street. 

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

