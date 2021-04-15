Victim shot multiple times in apparent 18th Street robbery

A person was shot multiple times Wednesday night and found in an 18th Street apartment, according to police.

The shooting, which stemmed from what appeared to be a robbery, happened at 9:16 p.m. on 18th Street. Officers found the male victim, no age given, in an upper apartment.

The victim was listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Through the end of March, the number of people shot in Buffalo since the start of the year is nearly double compared to the same period last year, according to police department data.

