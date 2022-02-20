 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim of fatal hit-and-run identified as Grand Island man
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal hit-run accident Saturday night in the Town of Lockport as Rafael A. Medinagonzalez, 28, of Grand Island. Deputies early Sunday arrested a Lockport man they say was the driver who left the scene. 

Nathan Marziale, 38, was taken into custody after deputies located the 2018 BMW X5 they said Marziale was driving when he allegedly struck the pedestrian around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Dysinger Road, sheriff's officials said early Sunday morning.

Medinagonzalez, who was found lying in a snowbank, was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, where he died of his injuries.

The sheriff charged Marziale with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony. He was taken to Niagara County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment. 

