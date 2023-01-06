 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim in double shooting early Thursday on Kensington Avenue is declared dead at the scene

  • Updated
A 37-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene of a double shooting that occurred early Thursday in the 900 block of Kensington Avenue in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

The second victim, a 31-year-old Buffalo man, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, the spokesman said.

Both men were struck by gunfire sometime before 10:40 a.m. while inside a residence, according to detectives investigating the case. The names of the victims were not released Friday. Detectives said the double shooting appears to have been a targeted incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

