Victim in Depew homicide was suspect's ex-wife
Victim in Depew homicide was suspect's ex-wife

Sayed Nasir, 38, of Depew, was arraigned Monday on murder, burglary and criminal contempt charges.

A Depew man charged with murder fatally stabbed his ex-wife in her home on Saturday, according to new details released by the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Sayed Nasir, 38, is accused of killing Nazeefa D. Tahir, 33, in her home on North Creek Drive on Saturday afternoon.

Tahir had a no-contact order of protection against Nasir, prosecutors said.

Tahir was stabbed multiple times.

Nasir pleaded not guilty in Depew Village Court on Monday to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and aggravated criminal contempt.

Justice Kathleen McDonald ordered Nasir held without bail.

Depew police received a call for medical help at 4:34 p.m. Saturday for an injured woman involved in a domestic dispute. Officers found Tahir's body when they arrived.

Nasir has a felony hearing scheduled in Depew at 10 a.m. Friday.

