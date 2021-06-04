Victim identified; bail set for man accused of Niagara Metals killing

Figura told the judge he was born and raised in the area and travels for work as a welder. He said he has been back in the area about a year.

This is "where my roots are, my kids, everything," Figura said.

Figura's parents live in Ransomville, he told the judge.

As part of her argument that no bail be set, Hoffman said Figura's wife lives out of state.

Figura told the judge he's in the process of getting a divorce.

Hoffman told the judge Figura made statements to the police.

Police were called to the Packard Road scrapyard at 8:16 a.m. Officers found that DeLuca was dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Figura fled the scene in a black pickup with a Virginia plate.

Authorities asked the public for help locating Figura and he was taken into custody in Wyoming County later Thursday.

Capt. Edward Till, while patrolling a seasonal section of Wilkens Road in Holland at about 12:55 p.m., spotted Figura leaving an Erie County Bureau of Forestry site in his vehicle, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.