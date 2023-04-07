A person was fatally stabbed Thursday on West Utica Street, Buffalo police said.
The attack happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the first block of West Utica, near Main Street, a spokesman said in an email.
The victim, described only as male, died at the scene. Investigators are working to identify him.
Police ask anyone who may have information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/public safety team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.